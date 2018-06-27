Mirko Cro Cop Back to Training After Knee Surgery

It was earlier reported that the former PRIDE FC Grand Prix champion, Mirko” Cro Cop” Filipovic, blew out his knee and was forced to withdraw from the Bellator 200 main event against Roy Nelson. The veteran fighter had to undergo surgery as the injury to his knee was pretty serious.

Mirko has had serious knee damage before and has accepted that his injuries were the main reason for his career decline.

Recently Cro Cop posted a picture of him back at the gym after the surgery. From the looks of it, he is back at training but his knee is still covered up. It might take a few more weeks before the knee healed properly.

back to training👊 A post shared by Mirko Filipović (@crocop1009) on Jun 25, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

Earlier in an interview with Ariel Helwani, he said that that he is targeting a return in October and wants to fight Nelson.

He is on an eight-fight win-streak and was to make his debut in Bellator against Roy “Big Country” Nelson.

This will be the second time Cro Cop Would be facing Big Country. He lost the first fight after he was knocked out in the third round at UFC 137.

Who wins the rematch, Cro Cop or “Big Country?”