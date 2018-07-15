Dominick Cruz Says Cormier Lured Miocic Into a Trap

Dominick Cruz believes Daniel Cormier baited Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.

Cormier challenged Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “DC” captured the gold via first-round knockout. He is now a two-division champion and is heading for a showdown with Brock Lesnar.

Cruz appeared on the Monday Morning Analyst portion of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and he said Cormier had the perfect plan against Miocic:

“Go back to the very beginning of the fight, to the very, very first sequence. You see Cormier is already looking for this setup. And this is one of his things he’s used throughout his entire career, but I think that he assumed that it was going to work extra well against Stipe and you can see he has a natural gift to where he can feel things and then just flow instead of overthinking it. And right off the bat Stipe came across the fence and started punching combinations and what you do is you grab. You grab the top of the head and you grab underhook on the other side and what that does is it gives Stipe the underhook, but it also allows (Cormier) to grab the uppercut and fire on the opposite side. So it’s kind of a weird feeling for Stipe. Most people don’t give underhooks like that, most of the time there’s a fight there.”

Cruz provided color commentary for the fight. He was joined by Jon Anik and Joe Rogan. Miocic’s loss means his record-breaking heavyweight title defense has come to an end.

Do you see a rematch between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic happening in the future?