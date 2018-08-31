CSAC Director Gives Take On Liddell vs. Ortiz III

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III is happening.

The bout is being put on by Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions. The Forum in Inglewood, California plays host to the card this November. Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are astonished that the fight is being allowed to happen in the first place.

Liddell will turn 49-years-old less than a month after the bout. He hasn’t fought since June of 2010 when he was rendered unconscious by Rich Franklin. This doesn’t seem to be a concern to California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) Director Andy Foster.

Foster offered MMA Fighting his thoughts on the upcoming match-up:

“He hasn’t fought in a long time,” Foster said. “Chuck is still a good athlete. How is this not a competitive match? I think it is competitive. It was competitive the first two times. I don’t see the problem of letting two older fighters fight each other.

“You almost want to treat this as a debut, because of the long layoff but of course, it’s not a debut. Mr. Liddell is very experienced. He’s not active, but he’s very experienced and he’s still a martial artist.”

Discussion: What do you make of Foster’s comments? Sound off in the comments below!