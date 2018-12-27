CSAC Extends Official Weigh-In Window For UFC 232 Fighters

With the sudden location change for UFC 232, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has made a decision to assist fighters with their weight cuts. UFC 232 was initially scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, due to the controversy surrounding Jon Jones’ recent drug test debacle, the fight was moved to California.

Now, UFC 232 will go down from The Forum in Inglewood, California. MMA Fighting reports that CSAC executive officer Andy Foster has announced fighters will receive an extra two hours to weigh-in Friday morning. The new weigh-in window will range between 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. local time. Jon Jones is still scheduled to meet Alexander Gustafsson in the show’s main event.

The winner of the fight will be crowned the new light heavyweight champion of the world. This will mean that current 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier will be stripped of his title. However, “DC” will remain the UFC’s heavyweight champion. It remains to be seen what will come next in the light heavyweight carousel between Jones, Gustafsson, and Cormier. But things should become a lot clearer after Saturday night.

UFC 232 goes down live from The Forum in Inglewood, California this Saturday night (December 29, 2018).

What do you think about the CSAC extending the official weigh-in window for UFC 232 fighters?