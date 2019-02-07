CSAC Plans To Follow Up With Wanderlei Silva After Claiming Concussion Symptoms

After recently saying he is suffering from concussion symptoms, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) plans to follow up with Wanderlei Silva.

After hearing Wanderlei Silva’s recent claims regarding concussion-like symptoms, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is prepared to follow up with the Brazilian. CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster spoke to MMA Junkie and said the commission is taking Silva’s comments “very, very seriously”. Foster said the commission will make sure Silva is neurologically fit to compete:

“We’re going to have to make sure he’s neurologically fit to go,” Foster said. “If fighters say things like this in the press, we have to follow up. He’s welcome to fight here if he’s medically cleared.”

Speaking to PVT recently, the longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) star admitted that he attended a lecture about concussions. Of the 10 symptoms discussed, Silva said he suffers from eight of them:

“I was in a lecture about concussion and of the 10 symptoms the guy mentioned, I had eight. The symptoms would be, for example, mood swings, getting angry very fast, forgetting some things, having difficulty sleeping.

“I thought a lot about it and even tried to contact people to make this donation. I have the most interested in donating, since I won’t be using it anyway [laughs]. This area is very important.”

“The Axe Murderer” also mentioned having an interest in trying out a “brain-protecting” product from Canada, which he hopes to bring to Brazil. With that being said, Silva also said he doesn’t plan on walking away from MMA competition just yet. Silva is still holding out hope for a dream match-up against fellow Brazilian legend Vitor Belfort.

What do you think about Silva claiming to be suffering from concussion symptoms?