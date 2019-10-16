Cub Swanson Broke Hand In UFC Tampa Win Over Kron Gracie

Cub Swanson was on a four-fight skid before returning to the winner’s circle at the UFC event in Tampa, FL last weekend against Kron Gracie. On paper, it seemed like a mismatch putting together a fighter that was 25-11 before the fight against Gracie who was undefeated at 5-0 before losing on the cards to Swanson. While carrying the Gracie name can give away the strength in their game, both Gracie and Swanson threw caution to the wind and fought their hearts out with Swanson emerging the victor.

When fights go the distance, regardless of what the scorecards say, going all the rounds does not exempt the winner from injury. On Tuesday, Swanson updated fans on social media of what he walked away with as the winner of his match with Gracie. “Broken left hand and minor scratches in both eyes,” Swanson said in his post, adding that he may not return to action until 2020.

Broken left hand & minor scratches in both eyes 🤷🏽‍♂️ I’m probably not fighting again until next year — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 15, 2019

After losing four fights in a row and picking up a win against what seems to have been a match he was expected to lose, Swanson was emotional after the victory. “This sport is tough and teaches you a lot of lessons,” Swanson would say after the fight, “I just needed this win, simple.” Usually, a win has a fighter looking to ride the momentum of what is next, but for Swanson, it seems he will have to wait.

In 2018, Swanson was considering testing free agency but opted to stick with the UFC where he has been fighting since 2011. Swanson’s career began in 2004 and after the war he fought with Gracie; he could likely do with some time off. At 35-years-old, Swanson likely has some fight left in him and breaking that losing streak got him a “Fight of the Night” bonus, which should keep him featured on a future main card.

Who would you like to see Swanson face next?