Cub Swanson Comments On T.J. Dillashaw’s Suspension

Cub Swanson has offered a response to T.J. Dillashaw’s suspension.

Dillashaw relinquished the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title when he was suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) later handed Dillashaw a two-year suspension due to EPO use. The former 135-pound kingpin released a video apologizing over the situation.

Swanson Reacts To Dillashaw’s Sanction

Swanson and Dillashaw are teammates. Speaking to reporters, “Killer” had the following to say on Dillashaw’s suspension (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I kind of found out like everybody else. It was quite a shock, because as far as our team, we have standards and stuff like that about being honest and going through stuff. But he’s still a part of our team, and it’s a decision he made. We forgive him for it. It’s unfortunate. Obviously, I didn’t like being put in pictures and the whole team being accused of stuff – that’s not true. He feels terrible about the whole situation, and the talking’s been pretty minimal (between him and I) because I was training for this fight. But we’re working past it. I think it did (shine a negative light on the team). But people can think what they want. I got drug tested more this camp, which is fine. I’m for more drug testing because I don’t do any of that – it doesn’t bother me.”

Swanson is set to meet Shane Burgos on Saturday night (May 4). The bout will be featured on the UFC Ottawa card. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of the event.