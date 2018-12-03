Cub Swanson Denies Report Of Jose Aldo Rematch At UFC 233

It looks like Cub Swanson will not be fighting Jose Aldo on the UFC 233 card.

Swanson vs. Aldo II was reported by Combate yesterday (Dec. 2). The report claimed that the match-up was set for UFC 233, which will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Jan. 26. While fight fans were excited about the news, Swanson says “not so fast.”

Cub Swanson Won’t Be Fighting Jose Aldo At UFC 233

“Killer” Cub took to his Twitter account to deny the report that he’s in for UFC 233. Here’s what he had to say:

I love this fight but unfortunately somebody spoke too soon. I am not fighting on 233 but I am willing to do it February 17th on ESPN 1 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 3, 2018

“I love this fight but unfortunately somebody spoke too soon. I am not fighting on 233 but I am willing to do it February 17th on ESPN 1.”

Swanson and Aldo competed back in June 2009 under the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) banner. Aldo won the bout in just eight seconds with a flying knee and punches. Many agree that a rematch between the two would be far more competitive.

There was a time when quick finishes were the norm for Aldo. While he looked a little more mortal when he transitioned to the UFC, Aldo still ruled the featherweight division for years. It wasn’t until Conor McGregor starched him in 13 seconds that Aldo’s aura faded.

As for Swanson, he’s become a formidable 145-pounder who puts on exciting performances even in defeat. Swanson hasn’t been able to shatter the glass ceiling, however as he’s fallen short against elite talent such as Frankie Edgar, Brian Ortega, and most recently Renato Moicano.

Would you like to see Cub Swanson vs. Jose Aldo II?