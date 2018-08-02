Cub Swanson Explains How USADA Played a Role in Re-Signing With UFC

Cub Swanson explains the reason why the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) helped lead him to re-signing with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

There was a time when Swanson contemplated his fighting future. The fifth ranked UFC featherweight decided to fight out of his contract ahead of his bout with Brian Ortega. Swanson was submitted in the second round. The 145-pound bruiser was simply looking for a deal that satisfied his needs.

While testing the free agency waters, Swanson ultimately realized that the UFC was his home. A big role in that decision was USADA. Swanson explained why during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“I feel like when it was all said and done, we were able to see eye-to-eye [financially]. It was more than they were initially offering me. I did get some huge offers, but the companies weren’t as stable and things like that, and it was really making me really think hard. But one of the biggest things is, I’m all for USADA. I spent a long time fighting for the company without the major drug testing, and I feel like I wasn’t a big fan of that, so I just was thinking in my head, ‘Do I really want to be fighting guys who I know are just cheating?’ And I’m not one to do that, so I was happy to sign back with the UFC and be in a clean sport.”

Swanson is set to share the Octagon with Renato Moicano this Saturday night (Aug. 4). The action takes place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Join us for live coverage of UFC 227 from the prelims to the main card. We’ll also keep you up to speed on all the post-fight coverage.

