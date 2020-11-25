Cub Swanson Interested In Legend Fights Against Anthony Pettis, Urijah Faber, and Jose Aldo

Cub Swanson is looking to fight some legends now that he is no longer ranked.

Swanson has been ranked at featherweight for years but due to inactivity, he was removed from the rankings. Although many would be mad they were removed, the 37-year-old actually says it is freeing as he can now pursue fights in other divisions and not hold up others from moving up the ranks at 145lbs.

“It made me think of the possibilities of fighting at (135 pounds), fighting at 55,” Swanson said on MMAJunkie Radio. “There are fights that I’ve always thought would be great like at 55, a friend of mine, Anthony Pettis, at 35, Urijah Faber. I could even fight Aldo at 35, so there’s a lot of possibilities. I could see that in the later part of my career they’d want to see some old school WEC matchups.”

At this point in his career, those matchups certainly make sense. Cub Swanson probably doesn’t have a title run left in him but wants to compete against some legends and fun fights.

For now, Swanson is prepared to return to the Octagon at UFC 256 against Daniel Pineda. It will be his first fight since he beat Kron Gracie to snap his losing skid last October.