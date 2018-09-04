Cub Swanson Is Okay With Celebrities Showing UFC Interest

There has been a lot of talk about celebrities showing UFC interest lately.

Recently, YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI held a successful YouTube Boxing event. Paul and KSI fought one another in the main event, which resulted in a Draw. After the boxing fight, Paul (who only has a high school wrestling background) said he’s excited about potentially securing a UFC fight.

This has angered a lot within the MMA community. It’s potentially the same, if not worst, kind of situation with CM Punk. Some fighters, however, are trying to take advantage of the situation. Sage Northcutt threw his name in the hat of potential suitors to fight Paul in the cage.

UFC veteran Cub Swanson recently took to Twitter and offered his thoughts on the matter. Swanson is actually okay with celebrities showing UFC interest. He just hopes they keep their shenanigans on the prelims where they belong:

Personally I like when random famous people want to fight in the @UFC (for two reasons)

1. It usually brings many new eyes to our sport

2. It quickly reminds people that there are many levels to this

-All I ask is that they stay on the prelims — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) September 3, 2018

