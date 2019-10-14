Cub Swanson Offers Advice To Kron Gracie Following UFC Tampa

Cub Swanson is advising Kron Gracie to humble himself.

This past Saturday night (Oct. 12), Swanson and Gracie did battle in the co-main event of UFC Tampa. The bout was praised for its action and while Gracie hung in tough, he was defeated via unanimous decision. It’s the first loss in Gracie’s young professional mixed martial arts career.

Cub Swanson Has Some Advice For Kron Gracie

Swanson spoke to reporters following his UFC Tampa victory. During the scrum, “Killer” Cub said that he didn’t agree with Gracie’s pre-fight comments about not being loyal to one gym (via Bloody Elbow).

“One of the biggest things he said that maybe I’m not loyal,” Swanson said. “And in his day – which is old school – is you stick it out with somebody. But we’re in an era where you’ve got to learn what everyone knows. You’ve got to be a student of the game. You’ve got to travel. That’s what a real samurai does.

“My advice to him is travel. Go be humble,” he added. “Go out and get as good as possible. Train with everybody. You stick at one gym, you’re not gonna grow. I feel like he was wrong in that aspect.”

After the bout, Gracie took to social media to express his belief that he should’ve been awarded the victory.

Image via Kron Gracie’s Instagram account

Swanson poked some fun at Gracie over his comment, taking a shot at his belief that the earth is flat.