Thursday, November 12, 2020

Cub Swanson To Return After Year-Long Layoff Against Daniel Pineda At UFC 256

By Cole Shelton
Cub Swanson explains
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cub Swanson is set to return the Octagon on Dec. 12 at UFC 256 against Daniel Pineda.

Both Swanson and Pineda confirmed and broke the fight announcement on their social media channels.

Cub Swanson is coming off a torn ACL and meniscus when taking part in the Quintet Ultra grappling competition last December. It was unfortunate for the fan-favorite as he snapped his losing skid just two months prior with a decision win over Kron Gracie. The win snapped his four-fight losing skid where he lost to Shane Burgos, Renato Moicano, Frankie Edgar, and Brian Ortega. He does have notable wins over Artem Lobov, Jeremy Stephens, and Doo Ho Choi.

Daniel Pineda, meanwhile, made his return to the UFC in a big way as he TKO’d Herbert Burns at UFC 252. Pineda went 3-5 in the UFC from 2012-2014 and then was fighting in promotions like PFL, LFA, Bellator, and Fury FC and got back into the UFC. Now, if he goes out and beats Swanson, he could be fighting a ranked opponent next time out.

UFC 256 now is as follows:

  • Champ Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling – for bantamweight title
  • Dwight Grant vs. Li Jingliang
  • Ronaldo Souza vs. Marvin Vettori
  • Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. TBA
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Karl Roberson
  • Peter Barrett vs. Chase Hooper
  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa
  • Daniel Pineda vs. Cub Swanson
