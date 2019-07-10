Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie Reported for October 12

Cub Swanson is set to make his Octagon return on October 12 when he takes on undefeated Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Kron Gracie as originally reported by ESPN Tuesday evening.

Cub Swanson (25-11) is currently on the biggest losing streak of his 15-year MMA career. Swanson has loss to Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, and Renato Moicano prior to his most recent loss at the hands of Shane Burgos at UFC Ottawa in a split decision. Though Swanson is on a skid, he is known as a fighter who puts it all on the line for the fans with five Fight of the Night awards in the UFC and a total of eight under the Zuffa banner. Swanson’s 11 years under Zuffa may potentially be put in danger should he lose his fifth straight fight to five-fight MMA newcomer Kron Gracie.

Though Gracie may formally be a “newcomer” to MMA, that is a term that may draw contempt from the descendant of the legendary Gracie family as well as his fans. Make no mistake, Gracie is well-versed in the mixed martial arts, as the son of the legendary jiu-jitsu legend Rickson Gracie, and Kron had an extensive grappling career prior to making the leap to MMA. Gracie is a black belt in both judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and all five of his victories have come by submission, including his UFC debut against Alex Caceres at UFC Phoenix.

No official location has been set for the October 12 event, but the main event for the card is reported to be Joanna Jedrzejczyk taking on Michelle Waterson.

