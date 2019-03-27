Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos Set for UFC Ottawa

UFC Ottawa just picked up a major featherweight bout against former title challenger Cub Swanson and rising 28-year-old prospect Shane Burgos, as originally reported by The Toronto Sun on Wednesday. This May 4 event will mark the 2019 debut for both fighters in what should prove to be an action-packed scrap.

Cub Swanson (25-10) remains the #8-ranked UFC featherweight despite being on a three-fight losing skid. Those losses have not come to anything but top-tier talent, however, coming by the hands of Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, and, most recently, Renato Moicano. All three of those fighters are in the top five in the division, and Swanson will now move from fighting a top-five opponent to the unranked Shane Burgos, granting a huge opportunity to the native New Yorker.

Shane Burgos (11-1) has gotten off to a hot UFC start, only suffering one loss in the promotion, with a UFC record of 4-1. In his last outing, Shane Burgos defeated Kurt Holobaugh via first-round submission at UFC 230. Should Shane Burgos defeat Cub Swanson, he could very well find himself from unranked to a top-10 featherweight. Meanwhile, a loss for Cub Swanson would be a fourth straight and might be enough to earn the UFC veteran his walking papers.

With the addition of this feathwerweight scrap, the current UFC Ottawa lineup now includes:

Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta

Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou

Shane Burgos vs. Cub Swanson

Walt Harris vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Leah Letson vs. Sarah Moras

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Brad Katona

Vince Morales vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Andrew Sanchez

Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Nordine Taleb

Juan Adams vs. Arjan Bhullar

Mitch Gagnon vs. Brian Kelleher

Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles

