Cub Swanson Weighs In On UFC Fighter Pay: ‘There’s A Lot Of Room For Growth’

Fan favorite Cub Swanson wants to see growth when it comes to fighter pay under the UFC banner.

The salaries of MMA fighters have become a hot topic. While some have called out the UFC over its pay structure, more fighters seem to be calling for change now. That includes UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal. Swanson, who isn’t on the same pay scale as bigger names such as Jones and Masvidal, feels changes can be made.

Cub Swanson Thinks There Is Room For Growth With UFC Fighter Pay

Swanson appeared on MMAJunkie Radio and gave his two cents on payouts in the UFC.

“The UFC does really generous things,” Swanson recently told MMA Junkie Radio. “They paid for my surgery. They took care of everything. They made sure I went to a great doctor, so I’m not going to bash them. They’ve been amazing to me.

“If I’m going to think about longevity, when I retire I want to make sure that I have something, you know?” Swanson said. “And I’ve been fortunate enough to have people around me who have made smart investments, and I’ll be OK, you know? But I’m not a millionaire. I think there’s a lot of room for growth, and I’d like to see that happen.”

Back in Dec. 2017, Swanson fought out of his UFC contract in hopes of getting a better deal after fighting Brian Ortega. Swanson ended up having his four-fight winning streak snapped after being submitted by Ortega. Swanson ultimately re-signed with the promotion.

Swanson believes the UFC can work towards increasing the revenue split for fighters. He hopes to see the athletes get 25-30 percent of the revenue in the future. Masvidal has claimed that the split is just 18 percent. Whether or not true change will occur remains to be seen.