Curtis Blaydes Changes Tone On Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar

Curtis Blaydes’ stance on a potential Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar match-up has changed.

When Cormier knocked out Stipe Miocic back in July 2018, he became the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder. After the match-up, Cormier and Lesnar had a face-off that ended in the current WWE star shoving Cormier. While the seeds had been planted for Cormier vs. Lesnar, there hasn’t been much movement in making that bout a reality.

Blaydes’ Stance On Cormier vs. Lesnar Changes

When Cormier vs. Lesnar first gained steam, Blaydes was opposed to the bout. Now that he’s had some time to process things, he told reporters that he now has a different take (via MMAJunkie.com):

“When it was first brought up last year at UFC 226 I was there, I saw the whole Brock going in the cage. I saw that, I get it. They want to send ‘DC’ off with that big payday and he’s earned it. He’s been the face of the company for like the last four or five years. He’s fought Jon Jones, he’s fought Anthony Johnson and he’s fought some of the biggest names. He’s earned his. I have no problem with it.”

Blaydes will be in action tonight (March 23). He’ll meet Justin Willis inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The bout will serve as UFC on ESPN+ 6’s co-main event. MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC Nashville tonight.