Curtis Blaydes Calls Out Former UFC Champion Stipe Miocic

Curtis Blaydes calls for a bout with Stipe Miocic in perhaps the most respectful challenge to date.

Blaydes is coming off a brutal TKO victory over Alistair Overeem. Blaydes was able to take down Overeem and finished him with ground-and-pound. Many believed the win was enough to get Blaydes a title shot, but Brock Lesnar had other ideas.

Curtis Blaydes Calls Out Stipe Miocic

On Nov. 10, the UFC will make its way back to Denver for its 25th Anniversary show. Already announced for the card is Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung and Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry. Blaydes has great interest in fighting on the card, as he trains at Elevation Fight Team in Colorado.

Miocic is coming off a defeat at the hands of Daniel Cormier, losing his heavyweight title in the process. Blaydes took to Twitter to challenge Miocic:

@stipemiocic I appreciate all you taught me five years ago, it was an honour to be part of your camp. With the current situation I’m sure we don’t want to wait until spring, are you free 11/10 for the 25th anniversary card? pic.twitter.com/cEmRgCBL2w — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) August 7, 2018

“Stipe Miocic, I appreciate all you taught me five years ago, it was an honor to be part of your camp. With the current situation I’m sure we don’t want to wait until spring, are you free 11/10 for the 25th anniversary card?”

Miocic broke the record for most successful UFC heavyweight title defenses. He successfully retained his gold against Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou. It was Cormier who ended the streak via first-round knockout.

Meanwhile, Blaydes is riding a four-fight winning streak. He’s gone 5-0, 1 NC in his last six outings. “Razor” hasn’t lost a bout since April 2016. It was a TKO loss due to doctor’s stoppage against Ngannou. Blaydes has shown significant improvements since that bout and many feel he’s ready for a title opportunity. A bout with Miocic would certainly give him the chance to prove it. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Denver.

Do you think Curtis Blaydes vs. Stipe Miocic is the right fight to make?