Curtis Blaydes Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Moves Up To Heavyweight

Curtis Blaydes still has his doubts that Jon Jones will move up to heavyweight.

For years now, Jones has been linked to a potential move to heavyweight but has never done it. Yet, earlier this year, he vacated his light heavyweight title and made it clear he was going to move up, but Blaydes doubts that to be true.

“Is he really going to be a heavyweight?” Blaydes responded when asked about Jones during a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “I see him on Twitter a lot calling out [Israel Adesanya]. Ngannou has asked for Jon a couple times and it’s been crickets. Is he really going up to heavyweight? I don’t know. I think it’s a publicity stunt. Just like all these other times.

“I don’t think he wanted to rematch [Dominick Reyes]. I know Dom didn’t perform up to his abilities against [Jan] Blachowicz but we all watched that fight against Jon Jones. He lost [rounds] one through three.”

If Jon Jones does indeed move up, he will likely either get an immediate title shot or get a No. 1 contender bout. Perhaps that No. 1 contender fight could be against Blaydes if he beats Derrick Lewis this Saturday at UFC Vegas 15.