Curtis Blaydes Doubts Alexander Volkov Bout Goes The Distance

Curtis Blaydes doesn’t believe his UFC on ESPN+ 31 bout with Alexander Volkov will go the distance.

On June 20, Blaydes and Volkov will collide inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. This could be a pivotal bout in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III is set for August and Francis Ngannou is waiting in the wings. Blaydes and Volkov are vying to get a title shot down the road and victory is crucial.

Blaydes Predicts Finish Over Volkov

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Blaydes said he believes he will be able to put Volkov away before the final horn sounds.

“I think it’s a grappler’s wet dream,” Blaydes said. “Because the smaller guys that need more, guys who like to use their movement, their footwork to create space and stuff, there’s not a whole lot of time to get used to the new, smaller cage, so I think it definitely favors guys like me. Guys who want to engage early and get into the grappling.

“I doubt it goes the full five; I honestly doubt it,” Blaydes said. “There’s gonna be a finish in there somewhere. It just depends on how long it takes me to break him.”

Blaydes is riding a three-fight winning streak. He’s also gone 8-1, 1 NC in his last 10 outings. Blaydes is coming off a second-round TKO victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. “Razor” only has two losses in his pro MMA career. Both were TKO defeats at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

As for Volkov, he’s gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. “Drago” is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former NFL star Greg Hardy. Volkov has a lot to gain with a win over Blaydes. He is currently the seventh-ranked UFC heavyweight, while Blaydes sits at the number three spot.

Who are you picking for the June 20th UFC card, Curtis Blaydes or Alexander Volkov?