Curtis Blaydes Responds To Justin Willis’ Trash Talk Ahead Of UFC Nashville

Curtis Blaydes doesn’t appear to be fazed by Justin Willis’ trash talk.

Blaydes and Willis are set to collide inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The action will take place this Saturday night (March 23). It’ll be featured on the main card of UFC on ESPN+ 6.

Curtis Blaydes Likens Justin Willis To Colby Covington Ripoff

Blaydes spoke to reporters following his open workout session. “Razor” said that no matter what Willis says, he won’t engage in the banter (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He thinks he’s the next Colby Covington or whatever, I don’t know. I think he feels that his hands aren’t good enough, so he has to get in my head. He needs me to be mentally unstable in order to beat me, which only adds more confidence in myself. I’ve never needed to play mind games. I believe in my skill, I believe in my coaches, I believe in my sparring partners. I don’t need to play mind games, and I won’t engage in mind games with him either.”

Willis said that Blaydes showed cowardice when he used his grappling against Mark Hunt in their bout back in Feb. 2018. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC Nashville, which will be headlined by a welterweight tilt between Stephen Thompson and Anthony Pettis.

