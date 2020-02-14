Curtis Blaydes On Jon Jones’ Potential Heavyweight Run: ‘I Could Put Him Away’

Curtis Blaydes knows that one small mistake can end in a KO loss at heavyweight and he believes Jon Jones could have that very fate.

Jones is in his second reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion. In his current run, “Bones” has earned three successful title defenses. He had successfully retained the gold eight times in his first reign.

Blaydes Thinks He Can Stop Jones At Heavyweight

Jones has teased a heavyweight run in the past. Blaydes believes Jones could be viable in the weight class but he told BJPENN.com Radio that it’s easy to pay for your mistakes at heavyweight.

“On the ground also, I know he’s an amazing wrestler, jiu-jitsu player, but again gravity plays a bigger factor in heavyweight fights,” Blaydes said. “And I know speaking for me personally I bet real heavy hitters with amazing pressure [would have success]. I think I’d be able to hang with him on the ground. I think I’d be able to get some elbows in. And again, the power I’m bringing on the ground I could put him away.”

Jones is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes. There was some controversy surrounding the bout as many fans and media members had Reyes winning the fight 48-47. While not a downright robbery, the one judge who scored the fight 49-46 certainly didn’t help matters.

As for Blaydes, he earned a second-round TKO win over former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. Blaydes is riding a three-fight winning streak. The only man to defeat Blaydes in his pro MMA career is Francis Ngannou, and he did so twice via TKO.

Despite his shortcomings against Ngannou, Blaydes has been solid against the rest of his opponents. He finds himself in the third spot on the official UFC heavyweight rankings.

