Curtis Blaydes Says Francis Ngannou Is In A ‘Dark, Dark Place’

Curtis Blaydes has only one loss on his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. That loss being to Francis Ngannou back in 2016. Blaydes was finished by Ngannou via second-round TKO by way of a doctor stoppage. “Razor” has been wanting a shot at redemption ever since. Since his loss, Blaydes has gone on a tremendous five-fight win streak.

That includes victories over the likes of Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem. His last victory over Overeem was a vicious one, finishing “The Reem” in the third round with some dangerous elbows. He’ll now get the opportunity to avenge his loss to Ngannou, as they will headline UFC Beijing on November 25th.

After his win over Blaydes, Ngannou eventually challenged for the UFC heavyweight title. However, he was defeated by then-champion Stipe Miocic via unanimous decision. Ngannou was then defeated by Derrick Lewis in a terrible contest at UFC 226 over the summer. After two back-to-back losses, Ngannou is in desperate need of a win.

With his recent losing streak, Blaydes told media recently he believes this puts Ngannou in a “dark, dark place” (via MMA Junkie):

“He’s probably in a hole right now,” Blaydes said. “0-2 after being the hotshot? That’s got to be a dark, dark place. I want him to be his best.

“I don’t want any excuses out of his camp or the fans or the company, I want him at his best. I’ll beat him 10 out of 10 times.”

What do you think about Blaydes’ comments regarding Ngannou?