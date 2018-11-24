Curtis Blaydes Speaks On UFC Beijing Loss

UFC Beijing didn’t end well for Curtis Blaydes, but “Razor” believes he can bounce back.

Blaydes went one-on-one with Francis Ngannou in a rematch. In their first encounter, “The Predator” won the bout via doctor’s stoppage. Many still picked Blaydes to win earlier this morning (Nov. 24) as Ngannou’s last two performances had the mixed martial arts world thinking “The Predator” had fallen off. Instead, Ngannou defeated Blaydes in 45 seconds.

Curtis Blaydes Talks UFC Beijing Loss

Blaydes didn’t waste much time addressing his UFC Beijing loss. “Razor” had the following to say on Twitter:

Took one on the chin tonight, I will be back with the same confidence #sometimesyourthenail #minorsetback #tooyoungtostopnow — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) November 24, 2018

“Took one on the chin tonight, I will be back with the same confidence. [Sometimes you’re the nail. It was a minor setback. I’m too young to stop now].”

Blaydes had been on a roll following his first loss to Ngannou. “Razor” went 5-0, 1 NC after the defeat. He climbed all the way up to the third spot on the UFC heavyweight rankings. “The Predator” will now surpass him after UFC Beijing. Ngannou is the only fighter to defeat Blaydes as a professional.

UFC Beijing had plenty of other action. Blaydes’ former rival and current teammate Alistair Overeem dispatched of the debuting Sergei Pavlovich in the first round via TKO. Li Jingliang stopped David Zawada in the third round and scooped up a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his effort. You can peep the full UFC Beijing results here.

Do you think this is a small bump in the road for Curtis Blaydes, or is it a major setback?