Curtis Blaydes Theorizes Why UFC Boss Dana White Doesn’t Like Him

Curtis Blaydes believes UFC president Dana White dislikes him.

Blaydes is coming off a mostly dominant unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov. Blaydes put on a wrestling clinic in their bout on June 20. While “Razor” was fading down the stretch, he didn’t let the fight slip his grasp. Despite the victory, White didn’t have kind things to say about Blaydes and even said he “looked stupid” for saying he’d ragdoll Volkov and complaining about fighter pay.

Curtis Blaydes Responds To Dana White

Blaydes appeared on SiriusXM’s The Luke Thomas Show. During his appearance, the top-ranked heavyweight shared his theory on what led to White’s comments (h/t BJPenn.com).

🔊@RazorBlaydes265 responds to Dana White's comments about his #UFCVegas3 performance and what he thinks should be done about fighter pay #TLTS 💲💲@lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/eUDIQEaUuU — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) June 26, 2020

“He doesn’t like me for two, actually, three reasons. A, I speak my mind, he doesn’t like that. B, my style, what I bring to the Octagon. I’m grappling heavy. And C, because yeah I do believe I don’t get paid what I’m worth and I speak on that. So he’s just using this to try to make me feel bad I guess, so I won’t speak out again, but it’s not going to work,” Blaydes said.

“Razor” went on to say he feels White knows fighters are underpaid. He also called for the end of the Reebok deal and the return of fighters being allowed to have their own banners with sponsors. Blaydes has also called for fighters to unionize, which is sure to ruffle the feathers of White even more.

Blaydes is in a tough spot when it comes to title contention. While he is the number three-ranked UFC heavyweight and riding a four-fight winning streak, he has suffered two TKO losses to Francis Ngannou. That’s a problem for Blaydes as Ngannou is next in line once the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy bout takes place.

What do you make of Curtis Blaydes and Dana White not seeing eye-to-eye?