Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis Set For UFC Headliner On Nov. 28

A pivotal heavyweight tilt between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis has been set.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has reported that Blaydes vs. Lewis is scheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night card on Nov. 28. It’s a bout that both men had been calling for and they will get their wish.

Breaking: Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) vs. Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) will headline UFC Fight Night on 11/28, location TBD. Blaydes asked for it, knows Lewis is a fan favorite and wants to build momentum. Lewis was down, wanted time to get in peak shape. Should be good. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 18, 2020

Blaydes is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov. “Razor” is now riding a four-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2018 when he was stopped by Francis Ngannou in their rematch.

As for Lewis, he scored a second-round TKO victory in his last outing. “The Black Beast” defeated submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik via TKO to close out UFC Vegas 6. Lewis has won three bouts in a row and hasn’t been beaten since March 2019 when he suffered a TKO loss to Junior dos Santos.

