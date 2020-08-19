Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis Set For UFC Headliner On Nov. 28

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Curtis Blaydes & Derrick Lewis
Curtis Blaydes & Derrick Lewis

A pivotal heavyweight tilt between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis has been set.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has reported that Blaydes vs. Lewis is scheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night card on Nov. 28. It’s a bout that both men had been calling for and they will get their wish.

“Breaking: Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) vs. Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) will headline UFC Fight Night on 11/28, location TBD. Blaydes asked for it, knows Lewis is a fan favorite and wants to build momentum. Lewis was down, wanted time to get in peak shape. Should be good.”

Blaydes is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov. “Razor” is now riding a four-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2018 when he was stopped by Francis Ngannou in their rematch.

As for Lewis, he scored a second-round TKO victory in his last outing. “The Black Beast” defeated submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik via TKO to close out UFC Vegas 6. Lewis has won three bouts in a row and hasn’t been beaten since March 2019 when he suffered a TKO loss to Junior dos Santos.

MMA News will keep you up to speed with the latest details on the UFC Fight Night card set for Nov. 28 as more information becomes available.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

Ben Askren Thinks Sean O’Malley ‘Needs To Grow Up’

Ben Askren doesn't exactly think that Sean O'Malley went out on his shield at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains What Lightweights Need To Do To Earn Title Shot

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear to everyone, if you beat Dustin Poirier you can earn a title shot. Nurmagomedov...
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Threatens To Pull Out Of Mike Tyson Boxing Match

Roy Jones Jr. finds the delay with his bout against Mike Tyson to be unacceptable. Jones Jr. and Tyson...
Read more
Boxing

Paige VanZant & Manager Detail Multi-Million Dollar BKFC Deal

Paige VanZant is cashing in with her move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. VanZant had been competing under the...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis Set For UFC Headliner On Nov. 28

A pivotal heavyweight tilt between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis has been set. ESPN's Brett Okamoto has reported that...
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Threatens To Pull Out Of Mike Tyson Boxing Match

Roy Jones Jr. finds the delay with his bout against Mike Tyson to be unacceptable. Jones Jr. and Tyson...
Read more
MMA

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 29 Results: Parisian, Buys, & Cosce Brothers Earn UFC Contracts

UPDATE: Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series 29 is a wrap. Josh Parisian, Cheyanne Buys, Orion Cosce, and Louis Cosce have earned...
Read more
MMA

Ben Askren Thinks Sean O’Malley ‘Needs To Grow Up’

Ben Askren doesn't exactly think that Sean O'Malley went out on his shield at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the...
Read more
Boxing

Paige VanZant & Manager Detail Multi-Million Dollar BKFC Deal

Paige VanZant is cashing in with her move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. VanZant had been competing under the...
Read more
MMA

Brandon Moreno Thinks Cody Garbrandt Knows He Doesn’t Deserve UFC Flyweight Title Shot

Brandon Moreno feels Cody Garbrandt doesn't truly believe he deserves a shot at the UFC flyweight title. Garbrandt will...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains What Lightweights Need To Do To Earn Title Shot

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear to everyone, if you beat Dustin Poirier you can earn a title shot. Nurmagomedov...
Read more
MMA

UFC 252 Medical Suspensions: Cormier & O’Malley Facing Lengthy Sits

The UFC 252 medical suspensions are in. The event took place on Aug. 15. UFC 252 was held inside...
Read more
MMA

Jon Jones Says He’s Vacated UFC Light Heavyweight Title

It looks like Jon Jones is no longer the UFC light heavyweight champion. Jones had been ruling the roost...
Read more
MMA

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz Set For UFC Showdown On Sept. 26

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz is a go for Sept. 26 but the stakes are unclear. ESPN's Brett Okamoto...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Expresses Gratitude In Statement Following UFC 252

Daniel Cormier is grateful after competing for the final time. Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship...
Read more
MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube