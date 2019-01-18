Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis in the Works for UFC Nashville

A heavyweight scrap is reportedly in the works for UFC Nashville, featuring two ranked heavyweights in Curtis Blaydes (#4) and Justin Willis (#10). FloCombat broke the news earlier this week, though the bout remains unofficial.

Curtis Blaydes was recently within striking distance of a potential world title opportunity heading towards the end of 2018 before his four-fight winning streak was snapped by the hands of a familiar foe: Francis Ngannou via 1st round TKO at UFC Beijing. Curtis Blaydes’s eagerness to rebook a fight within two months of this lost demonstrates an eagerness to get back on the proverbial horse and attempt to claw his way right back to title contention. With a ranking of #4, it may not take Blaydes long to once again return to a title shot range for this grappler to take hold of.

Justin Willis’s only lost in MMA came during his debut six years ago. Since then, Willis has gone 8-0, including a 4-0 UFC campaign. One of the more outspoken athletes on the UFC roster, Willis has not been shy in proclaiming that he intends on becoming the greatest fighter of all time. He will have his toughest test yet in Curtis Blaydes should this heavyweight bout become finalized. In his last outing, Willis defeated the legendary Mark Hunt in Hunt’s final bout in the UFC promotion. A win here would presumably earn Willis a top-5 ranking and another step closer to actualizing his vision of being an all-time great.

UFC Nashville takes place March 23rd from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Do you believe Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis is the right fight to make?