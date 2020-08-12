Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Curtis Blaydes Willing To Wait For Derrick Lewis Fight In December

By James Lynch

Derrick Lewis proved Curtis Blaydes wrong last weekend after knocking out Alexey Olenik in the second round at UFC Vegas 6.

“I picked Alexey to win because I thought if he gets that one takedown it’s gonna be game over,” Blaydes told MMANews “But Derek (Lewis), showed some pretty good submission defense. I don’t know if it was his technique and just the fact that he has a really big head. It was hard for Olenik to submit him. But I was impressed by his defensive jiu-jitsu and he got the knockout. Happy for him because that means we’re one step closer to fighting.”

Lewis (24-7) is planning on fighting again in December and hopes to shed around 15-20 pounds come fight time. Blaydes is willing to wait and believes he can finish “The Black Beast” should that matchup come to fruition.

“I’m going to get the finish,” Blaydes explained. “It may be on the feet, it may be on the ground. He might pull a Junior (dos Santos) and be so resistant to the takedown and using everything to stop that. Which opens up a nice overhand. It could be on the feet or it could be ground and pound. Either way, I’m going to get the finish.”

Blaydes (13-2) is coming off a decision victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night on June 20. “Razor” was criticized by fans and UFC President Dana White for not finishing that fight but Blaydes doesn’t care. The 29-year-old believes if critics don’t like his style, then the Lewis matchup makes even more sense next.

“I feel like you if you want to get rid of me, have Derrick do it,” Blaydes said. “Because I don’t think anybody else can do it. Like he’s your best shot. If the fans don’t want to hear me anymore, he’s the one to put me away. Because there won’t be anyone else.”

