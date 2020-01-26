Curtis Blaydes Won’t Wait Too Long For Title Shot Following UFC Raleigh

Curtis Blaydes knows he’s close to a UFC heavyweight title opportunity but he won’t wait around to get it.

Last night (Jan. 25), Blaydes shared the Octagon with former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. While dos Santos did a good job avoiding takedowns, he ended up being rocked in the standup and finished via TKO in the second round.

Curtis Blaydes Doesn’t Plan To Wait Too Long

Blaydes knows the status of the heavyweight title picture is a little murky. While UFC president Dana White has claimed that champion Stipe Miocic has agreed to a trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier, the Ohio native has denied this. Speaking to reporters after UFC Raleigh, Blaydes said it’s out of his hands (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I don’t know,” Blaydes said. “I don’t make the rules. I’d like that to be a title shot, but you never know. I hope. That’s all I can do is hope.”

It appears we’ve still got a few months to go before the next UFC heavyweight title bout. Don’t expect Blaydes to wait around without taking another fight.

“Eight months is way, way too much,” Blaydes said. “I like to be active. I like to get in at least three fights a year. I could wait five to six months, but nothing I say tonight is in stone. It literally just happened. Who knows what happens with Ngannou, Rozenstruik, DC – I don’t know what’s going on.”