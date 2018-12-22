Quote: Cris Cyborg Will Finish Amanda Nunes At UFC 232

Cris Cyborg will successfully retain her featherweight gold at UFC 232 if another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder proves to be correct.

Next Saturday night (Dec. 29), Cyborg will put her women’s featherweight gold on the line against women’s 135-pound ruler Amanda Nunes. The bout will serve as UFC 232’s co-main event. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cyborg Has An Ally In The “Bullet”

Cyborg and UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko have been training together in the lead-up to UFC 232‘s co-headliner. Shevchenko recently explained to reporters why she feels Cyborg will find a way to finish “The Lioness” (via MMAFighting.com):

“[Nunes] will start good, I think she will give the same tactics she was doing on my fight, trying to avoid the clear fight, trying to move around out of the way, trying to gain points. Not too much damage, but more points. For some situations, it’s fine. Never know what can happen. Try some takedowns or something like this. …. With the pressure of Cris, [Nunes] won’t be able to do this so much. She will get tired and tired and tired and at that point, Cris will be going more and more and harder and harder and I see the finish third or fourth round.”

Let’s get your predictions just ahead of fight week. Who takes it, Cris Cyborg or Amanda Nunes?