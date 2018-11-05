After Waiting Nine Months, Cyborg Hopes Nunes Shows Up For UFC 232

One of the biggest fights in women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) history will go down next month. UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her title against 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes. The two will co-main event UFC 232 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29th.

Nunes initially called Cyborg out after her victory against Holly Holm in December of last year. However, Nunes wanted some time to prepare for a fighter the caliber of Cyborg before accepting the fight. Nine months later, the bout was signed and is now official. Speaking at the UFC 232 pre-fight press conference over the weekend, Cyborg said she doesn’t have any issues with Nunes.

She only believes that if you’re going to call someone out, be ready to sign the bout agreement immediately (via MMA Fighting):

“We don’t have any problem,” Cyborg said. “Just accept the fight with her when I fight Holly Holm, and she ask for nine months for training for this fight, and I think when you’ve calling somebody out, you have to be ready, not nine months to be ready.”

Cyborg also presented some concerns about the bantamweight champion’s reliability. Having pulled out of fights in the past, Cyborg hopes her fellow countrywoman makes it to fight night come December 29th:

“Let’s do this,” Cyborg said. “Let’s see. You need nine months to train for that. Keep work hard, and make sure you’ll be there, because last time, you pull out before fights. “Make sure you’re going to be there. I’ll believe when you’re in the cage, be in the cage and close the door, I know you’re going to be there. I hear this story before, to wait, and then don’t fight.”

