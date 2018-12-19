Cyborg Identifies Biggest Hole in Amanda Nunes’s Game

The UFC 232 co-main event will feature a true superfight in a champion vs. champion clash between featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes, with Nunes vying to become the third featherweight champion in the young history of the division. And this is a fight that both ladies want and that Cyborg became adamant about finalizing:

“I have been asking for this fight since she started giving interviews saying that she wanted to fight me,” Cyborg told FloCombat. “It will be a great fight. Nunes is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has wins over Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey, so she has the experience of fighting on the biggest events.

And of course it wouldn’t be a superfight unless both women have résumés attached to their names:

“I have had many big moments in my career,” Cyborg said. “Winning the first major world title in WMMA, capturing the Invicta FC featherweight belt, two epic fights in Brazil at 140 pounds, and my fight of the night performance against Holly Holm are all examples of big fights and I don’t think any of them are bigger than each other.”

When the fight actually goes down, Cyborg has many reasons to be confident, and one of them is the cardio issues that many have criticized Nunes for throughout her career:

“Amanda has lost five out of the eight rounds she has fought Valentina and Shevchenko is now fighting at 125 pounds,” Cyborg said. “Against the smaller fighter, Nunes showed problems with her conditioning.”

Cyborg also believes that old holes that Nunes have presented can be re-opened at any moment by the featherweight champion any moment she chooses:

“Every fight is different, and I don’t look too much into old footage but I’ve seen mistakes in her fights against Sarah D’Alelio and Alexis Davis that she is still making even though she has been winning.

“Everyone knows my game plan is to go for the KO, but Nunes has lost four fights and all of them have been because of mistakes made on the ground,” Cyborg said. “Nunes is athletic, but I am going to be in good shape and push the pace.

“I will be the pressure and if I can win the fight with a submission or a strike, I will be looking to finish the fight the entire time.”

Do you believe Cyborg should try to use her size and strength to take Amanda down or plan for the usual KO?