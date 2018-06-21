Cyborg Offers WWE Star Training Help To Beat Ronda Rousey

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has a new career as a professional wrestler over in the WWE.

She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans back in April. She teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Now Rousey is working as a singles competitor chasing the RAW Women’s Title.

Unfortunately for The Rowdy One, she was cheated out of that opportunity this past weekend at the WWE’s Money In The Bank (MITB) pay-per-view (PPV) by Alexa Bliss, who left Chicago with the RAW Women’s strap instead.

Rousey is now beefing with Bliss on WWE TV, and it looks like UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg wants to help Rousey’s rival out. She reached out to Bliss on Twitter and offered “training Judo takedown and armbar defense”:

Let me know # @AlexaBliss_WWE if you need help training Judo takedown and armbar defense! — Cris Cyborg #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) June 20, 2018

Bliss kindly responded to the Brazilian’s offer, telling the UFC champ she’d let her know:

Thanks ! I’ll let you know #ChampsHelpingChamps — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 21, 2018

As many MMA fans know, Rousey and Cyborg have had issues with one another over the years but never got the opportunity to settle them inside the Octagon. Rousey suffered the first back-to-back losses of her career in 2015 and 2016 before seemingly walking away from the sport.

Cyborg is still going strong at 145 pounds and has successfully defended her title twice now.

What do you make of Cyborg reaching out to Bliss and offering training assistance to help beat Rousey? And have you been keeping up with Rousey’s professional wrestling run? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below!