Cyborg Pitches Preferred Next Opponent as Nunes Heals

Over the past week, it has come to light that the two longest reigning current female champions in the UFC, Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes, have been in talks for a superfight before year’s end. Unfortunately for fight fans, the two sides have come to an impasse at the negotiation table, and Cris Cyborg is now walking away.

Amanda Nunes has named UFC 232 as her preferred date for the bout, even posting a photograph of her signing the bout agreement for this date on her Twitter account. Meanwhile, Cyborg has been vocal about her impatience, as the thought of going 10 months between fights in the prime of her career is unacceptable to her legacy and to her fans who love to see her fight, Cyborg says. After establishing she is not the sit-around-and-wait type, the reigning women’s featherweight champion decided to take matters into her own hands. As the saying goes, if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself. Cris Cyborg has modeled this expression by deciding to play matchmaker and pitch some ideas on whom she should face next via Instagram:

“If Amanda Nunes is hurt and can not fight until next year I do not need to wait 10 months without a fight. I can fight @dandoiscindy @indiagomesmma or @pambamsorenson at #ufc228 or #ufcsp! They are all ranked top 10 and I am healthy and in the prime of my career. I am ready to fight now and should not be penalized because Nunes is hurt #cyborgnation #criscyborg #ufcfn137”

The champion would later zero in on Cindy Dandois following Dandois’ Twitter post stating that she would love to face Cyborg someday.

If Nunes is injured and unable to fight until Winter #5 ranked 12-3 featherweight @DandoisCindy is willing to fight this summer. #UFCSAOPAULO @canalCombate https://t.co/qHt36E0fvJ — CyborgVNunes #ufc228 (@criscyborg) July 17, 2018

Cyborg is adamant that she cannot wait until December to fight again. Nunes insists that she needs December to heal her injured foot. It is the UFC’s move now, and Cyborg’s patience is already at its end.

Do you think Cyborg should wait until December or fight someone else as Amanda Nunes heals?