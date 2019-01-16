Cyborg: UFC Would Be ‘Losing’ If They Let Me Go

Cris Cyborg’s days in the UFC could be numbered. The now-former UFC women’s featherweight champion’s contract with the promotion is set to expire soon. When it does, it’s unknown if Dana White and company will decide to re-up the Brazilian knockout artist’s deal. Should the UFC decide to let her walk, Cyborg believes the UFC would be “losing” if they opted to go that route, as she tells Brazilian outlet PVT (via MMA Fighting):

”I don’t know what they will do moving forward,” Cyborg said. “I will keep fighting no matter where I am. My fans love watching my fights. If they decide to remove my division, and remove me from the UFC and let me go, I think the UFC would be losing with that, and the promotion that signs me would be winning. My fans follow me wherever I go.

“I’m very thankful because my fans are with me no matter if I win or lose. I want to continue working. The UFC is a great platform to continue (building) my division. I think that even Amanda felt good at 145, other fighters have as well, because they don’t hurt (their bodies) that much, but that’s out of my control.

“My manager will meet them and see what’s the next step, but if they decide to remove the division, I will definitely continue shining somewhere else, like I’ve always done. Let’s see what happens.”

Last month, Cyborg suffered the first defeat of her career since her professional debut. She was knocked out in the first round by Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 232. Nunes, the 135-pound champion, became the first-ever female “Champ Champ” in UFC history with the win. Now, “The Lioness” holds both the UFC bantamweight and featherweight titles.

Cyborg took the loss as well as anyone could, and wants to jump right back into the cage against Nunes. However, it doesn’t look like White is interested in making that bout.

Do you think the UFC potentially letting Cyborg go would be a mistake?