Cyborg to Kayla Harrison: You Know Where to Find Me

There aren’t many women who are given a chance of defeating Cris Cyborg. She has steamrolled through every competitor placed in front of her since her second professional fight in 2005 and has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down. There is a newcomer to the sport, though, who has been deemed by many to be the next Ronda Rousey, and that newcomer is Olympic gold medalist in judo, Kayla Harrison.

Kayla Harrison is only 2-0 in her professional career right now, but she has looked dominant in both contests. Currently competing at lightweight for the PFL, Kayla Harrison won her debut fight at PFL 2 with a first-round armbar victory over Brittney Elkin, then won her sophomore appearance over Jozette Cotton with a third-round TKO. Appearing on MMA Tonight on Sirius XM, Cris Cyborg was asked bout Harrison and if she would be interested in a future bout against her. Cyborg took the easy-going approach and is more than open to the fight:

“She’d have to make weight at 145,” Cyborg said. “I never choose my opponents. And I don’t know if she can take a punch.

“When she’s ready, she knows where she can find me.”

Coincidentally, earlier this week, Kayla Harrison told ESPN that she has no doubt that will be facing Cris Cyborg down the line…and implied that it is Cyborg who knows where to find her:

“I would love it if Cris were to end her contract with the UFC, and maybe she’ll want to come fight in the PFL,” Harrison said. “PFL takes good care of their fighters. They’re into promoting their fighters. I think she would be treated much differently here and who’s to say, maybe we could meet in the finals [of PFL’s season format].

“I know that to be considered the best in the world, I have to beat Cris. I don’t think I’m ready yet, but I know I will be. I’m not going to make guesses on the future, but I do know I will fight Cris Cyborg.”

Do you think a fight between Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison will ever happen?