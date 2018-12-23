Coach: The Only Person That’s Going To Beat Cris Cyborg Is Herself

Cris Cyborg’s coach Jason Parillo has major praise for his fighter.

Cyborg is set to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title against women’s 135-pound ruler Amanda Nunes. The bout will serve as UFC 232‘s co-main event on Saturday night (Dec. 29). The action will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jason Parillo Believes Sky’s The Limit With Cyborg

BJPenn.com recently caught up with Parillo. The renowned coach said he doesn’t believe Cyborg is beatable as long as she doesn’t trip herself up:

“Shes prepared and shes in great shape. I say it time and time again with Cris Cyborg, you don’t have to be overly concerned with her staying out of the gym. All she does is train. The only person that’s going to beat Cris is Cris. When it comes to fight time she wants to push harder so you kind of have to bump the brakes a little and give her a rest. She is smart and she has prepared for a lot of fights, just sometimes we all need a little reminder.”

Cyborg hasn’t lost since her MMA debut back in May 2005. Cyborg’s record is 20-1, 1 NC. She is looking for her third successful women’s featherweight title defense on Saturday night.

UFC 232 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson. This is a rematch from their 2013 bout. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 232.

Do you think Amanda Nunes has a shot at dethroning Cris Cyborg?