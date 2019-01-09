Cyborg Would Also Take Exhibition Fight On McGregor-Nasukawa Card

Floyd Mayweather Jr. just banked a $9 million payday for an exhibition fight with kickboxing ace Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan. “Money” stopped the young Japanese star in the first round with ease. Now, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor wants to do the same. He recently called for an exhibition fight with Nasukawa in Japan. Nasukawa even responded to “The Notorious'” challenge.

Should such a ridiculous bout come to fruition (nothing is impossible anymore with McGregor), another fighter wants in on the card. Now-former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg would be interested in competing on the potential McGregor-Nasukawa card. Should the UFC be able to put the event together, Cyborg is interested in taking an exhibition fight herself. She took to Twitter and had this to say:

“If we can not make the rematch @ ParadigmSM I wish compete in an exhibition fight in Tokyo on the same event @ TheNotoriousMMA will be competing in @ ufc”

If we can not make the rematch @ParadigmSM I wish compete in an exhibition fight in Tokyo on the same event @TheNotoriousMMA will be competing in @ufc https://t.co/5qYQF3Vkq1 — Follow @CrisCyborg on IG (@criscyborg) January 7, 2019

Cyborg comes off a stunning first-round knockout defeat. She was finished in under a minute by Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. Nunes’ victory not only earned her the 145-pound title, but history as well.

She became the first-ever female “Champ Champ” in promotion history. Cyborg’s contract with the UFC will come to an end this year. It remains unclear what’s next for the female MMA legend, but she certainly has a plethora of options.

What do you think about Cyborg saying she’d also take an exhibition fight on a McGregor-Nasukawa card?