Cynthia Calvillo Almost Falls Off Scale After Missing Weight For UFC Argentina (Video)

Earlier this morning (Fri. November 16, 2018) weigh-ins for UFC Argentina took place. The card will go down from the Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aries, Argentina. It is main evented by a welterweight contest between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Neil Magny. However, another fight expected for the main card was a strawweight contest between Cynthia Calvillo and Poliana Botelho.

Unfortunately, Calvillo wasn’t able to make weight. Instead, the fight will be contested at a catchweight of 118 pounds. However, upon watching the video of Calvillo hit the scale, one wonders if she should be fighting at all. When walking to the scale, Calvillo moved very sluggishly and was struggling.

She lost her balance once on the scale, and nearly fell off. It was truly a disturbing scene, and it will be interesting to see if she actually makes the walk to the cage tomorrow night. Check out the video of Calvillo’s weigh-in here below:

Calvillo vs. Botelho is one of six fights currently scheduled to go down on the UFC Buenos Aries main card. MMA News will be providing live coverage of the event throughout the night, so make sure to follow along with us during the show.

What do you think about Calvillo’s appearance at UFC Argentina weigh-ins?