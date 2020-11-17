Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Cynthia Calvillo Confident Win Over Katlyn Chookagian Earns Her A Title Shot

By Cole Shelton
Cynthia Calvillo
Cynthia Calvillo (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa)

Cynthia Calvillo believes she could earn a title shot with a win at UFC 255.

On the main card of the pay-per-view, Calvillo is set to take on Katlyn Chookagian. It is a very intriguing matchup, and one Calvillo believes should cement herself as the No. 1 contender.

“So me, having beat No. 1 and if I beat No. 2 (Chookagian), I should get the next shot,” Calvillo said on Hablemos MMA. “Obviously, Jessica Andrade had her debut where she looked incredible and she picked up a first-round TKO over Katlyn Chookagian, who was No. 1 at the time. I would understand if they gave her the chance. But if it’s not her, I think they should give me the shot.”

Currently, Cynthia Calvillo is ranked fourth at women’s flyweight, but a win over Chookagian should put her into the top-two. The 33-year-old also enters the fight being unbeaten in her last four including a decision win over Jessica Eye in her flyweight debut.

For Calvillo, to earn a title shot and leapfrog Andrade, she will likely need to finish Chookagian. However, she believes two wins at the weight class could be enough to get the next shot ahead of the Brazilian and Lauren Murphy.

ViaMMAJunkie

