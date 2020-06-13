Cynthia Calvillo Feels She’ll Have Jessica Eye Beat On The Ground At UFC on ESPN 10

Cynthia Calvillo has confidence in her ground game going into her first UFC main event against Jessica Eye.

Tonight (June 13), Calvillo and Eye will mix it up inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a crucial bout for Calvillo, who may earn a title opportunity with a victory. Eye is the number one ranked UFC women’s flyweight. Calvillo is the 10th-ranked strawweight but could very well find herself in the number one spot at flyweight with a win.

Calvillo Hopes To Finish Eye On The Ground

Calvillo spoke to Combate ahead of her pivotal showdown with Eye. The new American Kickboxing Academy standout said she feels she will be at her best on the ground against Eye (h/t BloodyElbow).

“To be honest, I want to take it to the ground. I can choke her or finish her with my ground and pound, which is what usually brings me more success. I don’t want close fights, because everybody used to criticize me. ‘She has a good ground game, but her striking? It sucks,’ they would say. In some fights, I wanted to prove them I could strike with the best. But this is MMA, you win the fight in any way you can. So why should I make it easy for those girls if I can just take them down and finish them?”

Calvillo has gone 2-1-1 in her last four outings. To this point, she has amassed a pro MMA record of 8-1-1. This will be her first bout at flyweight since her pro debut back in Aug. 2016.

