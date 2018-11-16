Cynthia Calvillo On the “Toughest Fight” of Her Life

Cynthia Calvillo is more than ready to resume her scrappy ways inside the Octagon when she returns from her nine-month suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission for a positive drug test (marijuana) stemming from UFC 219. This weekend at UFC Fight Night 140, Cynthia Calvillo will take on Poliana Bothelo, with both women seeking to hand the other only their second professional loss. Calvillo’s first loss took place in her most recent bout against Carla Esparza, which Calvillo is eager to move on from (Transcript via Bloody Elbow):

“In my last fight, we expected the fight to go a different way,” Calvillo told AG Fight. “So our only focus now is to win. I’ll be ready for everything she tries to do. To me, every upcoming fight is the toughest one. I know she (Botelho) is really tough, but I’m expecting the toughest of my life, we’re ready for everything. We’re studying, if we have to take the fight to the ground, or whatever, we will be ready for it. “

Cynthia Calvillo’s readiness comes from understanding the specific challenge that awaits her in Buenos Aires, Argentina:

“About Poliana, I know she’s a warrior,” Calvillo said. “I know she’s tough. She likes to knock out her opponents, she likes to move forward, so I must be ready for that, as well. I’m sure she will be ready for me, too. She knows I’m a good grappler, I come from a famous wrestling team, I have great coaches. I have to make sure to work on my offense, but also on my defense. I have to be ready for everything, especially her charges.”

What is your prediction for the Cynthia Calvillo vs. Poliana Bothelo bout for UFC Fight Night 140?