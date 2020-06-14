Cynthia Calvillo Outworks Jessica Eye At UFC on ESPN 10

Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo exceeded expectations at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout on Saturday night (June 13, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 10 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

It was a back and forth striking bout with Eye getting the advantage in that department. However, it was the successful takedowns by Calvillo that was the highlight of this fight.

Once Calvillo was able to get Eye to the ground, she worked her over with strikes with the hope of getting a submission locked in, but rather just dished out punishment. The judges gave the win to Calvillo.

Swinging to the buzzer! Who's winning on your scorecard? #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/Cgx0eCaSvV — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 14, 2020

Eye entered this fight on a one-fight winning streak when she scored a decision win over Viviane Arujo in December 2019. Before that, she went on a three-fight winning streak including wins over Kalindra Faria, Jessica-Rose Clark, and Kaitlyn Chookagain before getting knocked out by Valentina Shevchenko in June 2019.

Calvillo was coming into this fight off a draw with Marina Rodriguez in December 2019. Before that, she was on a two-fight winning streak with wins over Poliana Botelho and Cortney Casey at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona last February.

