Cynthia Calvillo Says She Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With Michelle Waterson

Cynthia Calvillo has avenged the sole loss of her mixed martial arts (MMA) career. She was defeated by Carla Esparza via unanimous decision back in December. However, this past weekend (Sat. November 17, 2018) Calvillo got back in the win column with a first-round submission win over Poliana Botelho.

Despite missing weight for the contest, Calvillo impressed with her first-round finish. Now, Calvillo already has her eyes set on a potential next opponent. The 31-year-old would like to settle some “unfinished business” with “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson (via MMA Junkie):

“I have some unfinished business,” Calvillo said. “I signed a contract earlier this year to fight ‘Karate Hottie.’ And I hope she will follow through with that, as well – I had the contract before my suspension. Hopefully, we can run that back and get that finished.”

Waterson has been on a nice two-fight win streak since suffering the first back-to-back losses of her career. The former Invicta FC atomweight champion is one of the most talented strikers in the division. A match-up between Calvillo and Waterson would certainly make sense. Perhaps the pair could meet in the Octagon in early 2019.

What do you think about Calvillo saying she has unfinished business with Michelle Waterson?