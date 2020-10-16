Friday, October 16, 2020

Cynthia Calvillo Tests Positive For COVID-19, Off UFC 254

Cynthia Calvillo
Cynthia Calvillo (Photo: MMAFighting)

The #3 ranked women’s flyweight contender in the UFC, Cynthia Calvillo, has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the 33-year-old fighter has been removed from UFC 254. She was scheduled to face the #4 ranked Lauren Murphy on the card.

MMA reporter for theScore, Nick Baldwin, is reporting that UFC newcomer Liliya Shakirova will replace Calvillo and face Murphy.

Calvillo was coming into UFC 254 after having defeated Jessica Eye in her return to the flyweight division back in June. She had previously missed weight for strawweight bouts against Marina Rodriguez and Poliana Botelho. Calvillo holds a 9-1-1 record as a pro. Her only loss was via decision to Carla Esparza at UFC 219.

The #4 ranked Lauren Murphy will go into UFC 254 on a 3-fight winning streak. She dropped to flyweight in 2017 and has only lost one fight since.

UFC 254 Main Card Lineup:

  • UFC Lightweight Title Unifier
    Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs Justin Gaethje (IC)
  • Middleweight
    Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier
  • Heavyweight
    Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris
  • Light Heavyweight
    Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba
