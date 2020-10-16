Cynthia Calvillo Tests Positive For COVID-19, Off UFC 254

The #3 ranked women’s flyweight contender in the UFC, Cynthia Calvillo, has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the 33-year-old fighter has been removed from UFC 254. She was scheduled to face the #4 ranked Lauren Murphy on the card.

MMA reporter for theScore, Nick Baldwin, is reporting that UFC newcomer Liliya Shakirova will replace Calvillo and face Murphy.

Cynthia Calvillo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Calvillo was coming into UFC 254 after having defeated Jessica Eye in her return to the flyweight division back in June. She had previously missed weight for strawweight bouts against Marina Rodriguez and Poliana Botelho. Calvillo holds a 9-1-1 record as a pro. Her only loss was via decision to Carla Esparza at UFC 219.

The #4 ranked Lauren Murphy will go into UFC 254 on a 3-fight winning streak. She dropped to flyweight in 2017 and has only lost one fight since.

UFC 254 Main Card Lineup: