Cynthia Calvillo On UFC Argentina Weight Miss: I Was Embarrassed

Cynthia Calvillo admits she feels missing weight ahead of UFC Argentina has taken away from her victory over Poliana Botelho.

It was a scary sight at the event’s weigh-ins. Calvillo clocked in at 118 pounds, which is over the strawweight limit. What made mixed martial arts fans uneasy was how Calvillo looked when it was her time to weigh in. Calvillo could barely get on the scale and when she did, she almost fell off due to how drained she was from cutting.

Cynthia Calvillo Isn’t Happy With Missing Weight

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Calvillo admitted that she dreaded stepping on the scale:

“It was very emotional for me. I went through a lot of shit — a lot of sh*t to get to this day. I don’t like leaving any room for excuses and that whole weight cut thing, even though I had no control of it … and that’s why I was just real embarrassed to get on that scale. But that took a lot away from it. I just want to get back. I want to get back and continue to prove myself. I know I belong at the top of the division, but I just don’t want to give anybody room to say anything about it. I want to go in there and win my fight and have not one person say shit about how, ‘Oh, you won that fight because you missed weight and you’re a fat ass.’ Just let me have it. I f*cking worked my ass off. Not feeling too great about it right now, but I just need another fight and come back and not give people another reason to talk sh*t.”

Calvillo rebounded from the first loss of her professional mixed martial arts career. Now, fans are likely to focus on whether or not she’ll make weight for her next encounter.

Do you think this is an isolated incident for Cynthia Calvillo or do you see this issue lingering?