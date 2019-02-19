Dada 5000 Promoting & Commentating Bare-Knuckle Boxing Event In April

Dada 5000 is back in the combat sports world. However, this time, it won’t be as a fighter. Dada hasn’t fought since his February 2016 fight with Kimbo Slice, which ended in a No Contest. After the fight, Dada was taken out of the cage on a stretcher and rushed to a hospital after going into cardiac arrest. He also suffered from severe dehydration and renal failure.

A few weeks later, Dada was finally released from the hospital. In an official press release with Sherdog, Dada (real name Dhafir Harris) announced he would be promoting and commentating for an upcoming bare-knuckle boxing event. The show is called “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For it All”. The show goes down from Cheyenne, Wyoming on April 5th and will air on pay-per-view (PPV):

“People identify with us because we came from backyard brawling on the dark side of Miami,” Harris said. “Backyard is where we came from and bare-knuckles fighting is the next step in the evolution of fighting. We started this (BYB), fighting in the mud, this wasn’t done overnight.

“We were the first, people came to the backyard to watch, and now I’m inviting everybody on our journey. I was a promoter before being a fighter. I started a business and BYB Brawl is going to be the biggest combat sport. People may think this is kind of nuts, but they do feel it’s going to blow up.”

The nine-card fight will be headlined by “Chocolate” Alfonso Frierson vs. Mike Trujillo. The fights will take place inside a triangular cage called the “trigon”.

“I’ve always been fascinated by triangles,” Harris said. “It is the most dominant, most feared symbol. Even my hair is cut in a triangle. Look at the pyramids, what’s on the back of our money. There’s no room to run in our Trigon Triangle cage; it was designed that way, and it isn’t for individuals who don’t want confrontations.”

