Australian Fighter Damien Brown Released by UFC

Australian fighter Damien” Beatdown” Brown has been released from the UFC. Damien Brown himself confirmed the news from his official Instagram account. Brown competes in the lightweight division. In a short post, he has thanked UFC team, Sean Shelby, Dana White and other top officials for providing him an opportunity to fight in the UFC:

Brown made his octagon debut in March 2016 at UFC FN 85. He fought against Alan Patrick Silva Alves which he lost via unanimous decision. Brown has a total of two wins and four losses after coming to UFC. He showed a bit of a resurgence after his debut loss and came back with back to back victories over Cesar Arzamendia and Jon Tuck. He then slumped back to a three-fight losing streak after losses to Vinc Pichel, Frank Camacho, and “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim. His last fights against both Camacho and Kim were both pretty impressive and he showed good skills in both these fights. His fight with Camacho was a slugfest and was a “Fight of the Night” contender. He lost both these fights via split decision.

Brown has already said that he is interested in joining other MMA organizations. This may be a good idea for him as he can gain some momentum and come back to his winning ways. There is no news of any other promotion that has shown interest yet. We’ll have to wait and watch which promotion will sign him first.

