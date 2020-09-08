Dan Hardy Believes Georges St-Perre Is The MMA GOAT

Dan Hardy think Georges St-Pierre is the MMA GOAT for a couple of reasons.

St-Pierre is considered a top-three all-time fighter by many. For Hardy, GSP is the best for a couple of reasons. First, he has avenged all his losses. Secondly, he never failed a drug test which the Englishman believes is a big deal.

“He’s definitely on Mount Rushmore – he’s definitely one of the top four; I can’t see anybody else above him,” Hardy stated on MMAJunkie Radio. “The thing that makes ‘GSP’ stand aside (from the rest) is the fact that not only was he an excellent martial artist in the octagon, but he lived the lifestyle out of the octagon. He was squeaky clean – there were no run-ins with the police, no failed drug tests, nothing like that. The losses that he had, he came back and won. I always think that proves an excellent martial artist, someone that found a limitation and then managed to push their way through it.

“Obviously I’m biased, because I spent a bit of time getting to know him, himself, in his home gym and everything. He’s a fantastic martial artist, he operates on a very high level. It’s difficult to put anybody else above him.”

For Dan Hardy, he believes if Georges St-Pierre had fought Anderson Silva it would’ve made this discussion much more clear. Yet, even without that fight, Hardy believes the Canadian is the best ever.