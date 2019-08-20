Dan Hardy Enters USADA Drug Testing Pool

Dan Hardy has been hinting about a return to fighting and he has taken a necessary step in doing so. He has revealed he has entered USADA’s drug-testing pool, which means in four months time he is eligible to fight again.

Of course, the Englishman has not fought since 2012 and was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome which made him unable to fight. But, in 2018 he was medically cleared to fight. Which is why he has now entered the USADA pool.

“Right now what I’m going to do is get back in the USADA testing pool,” Dan Hardy said on the Joe Rogan Experience (h/t BJPENN.com). “I have to be in the pool for four months. Once I’m in the pool for four months, then I have the option to fight if I choose to.”

Hardy is currently on a two-fight winning streak and is 25-10 and one no-contest as a pro. He fought for the welterweight title at UFC 111 and has beaten guys like Duane Ludwig, Mike Swick, and Marcus Davis among others.

He is currently 37-years-old and if he fights again is to be seen. But, entering USADA at least gives him the chance to make that call in four months time.